Prophet Mtupa claims he foresaw John Tembo’s death

The highly respected God’s messenger Senior Prophet Mtupa

One of Malawi’s highly respected man of God, Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa of Holy Place Cathedral International Ministries who is well known for his prophetic accuracy is in another fulfilled prophetic word.

On December 31 2022 during cross over night of prayers, the trusted God messenger Mtupa prophesied about the death of veteran politician John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo, a former President for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“Am saying now that God has told me that leader of a certain political party will depart and the country will seriously mourn him,” Prophet Mtupa told his congregation at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

True to his prophetic word, today the country is at shock following the death of veteran politician John Tembo, who died in the early hours at a private hospital in Lilongwe where he was being treated.

Tembo, who served in various top government position, was an important politician in the country and a key figure in the regime of Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Prophet Mtupa, whose several of his national prophecies have already been fulfilled, said that the prophecies are made not to scare people but to make them prepare, pray and fast against any evils ahead.