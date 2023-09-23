Zomba-Mtiya By-Election: Chimwendo, Mkaka pitch all guns blazing on last day of campaign

Men working ahead

As an intense campaign for the by-election in Zomba, Mtiya ward comes to an end today, 72 hours ahead of the polling on Tuesday next week, the ruling, Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) led by its two political infantry, National Youth Director Bulldozer Chimwendo Banda and Secretary General Eisenhower Ndau Mkaka today pitched a high- voltage campaigns in area of Traditional Authority, Mwambo in Zomba district.

Prosecuting their development case in Mtiya ward today, Saturday, September 23,2023 Chimwendo and Ndau Mkaka extensively garnered support for their party nominee, Humphrey Labeti during the Tuesday’s polls which is perceived to be a huge litmus test for MCP to prove that it has the political stamina to penetrate in area regarded as “central nervous system” for the Democratic Progressive Party.

Apart from the slew of promises, MCP has already drilled boreholes for clean water, electricity tapping, ADMARC depots opened among others that seem to have an edge over their closest challengers, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In his speech, Chimwendo Banda said president Chakwera has brought in ‘new dawn’ of politics after “decades of low economic growth and deepening poverty”.

“Chakwera’s development agenda is to facelift the economy of this country as highlighted by his commitment to develop and restructure the country’s socioeconomic landscape by empowering women and youths through soft loans, ending power blackouts, construction of road networks across the country, improving public sector governance, ending corruption, ending nepotism ,fostering rule of law among others,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

In his speech, Mkaka thanked the people of Mtiya ward for supporting MCP candidate.

Taking his turn, Labeti promised the people that he will be a leader for all people not only MCP.

“We have been given this responsibility on a overriding basis to develop and revive development projects that stalled because of cheap politics and am assuring chiefs and other leaders of my commitment,” said Labeti.

Various MCP top MCP gurus graced the rally which include Ken Zikhale Ngoma, Gelard Kazembe, Foster Ntandama, Kainga Nangozo among others.