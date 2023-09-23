Chimwendo installs Chiradzulu’s T/A Nkalo V, urges chiefs to complement Chakwera’s development agenda

Chimwendo on duty

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has urged traditional leaders in the country to spearhead President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s development agenda in order to uplift Malawians from the pangs of abject poverty.

Chimwendo was speaking today in Chiradzulu district during the installation of Hendrix Affia to be (5). He takes over from late Amadu who died last year.

Speaking at the function, Chimwendo said chiefs are ‘good shepherds’ for the gospel development, social cohesion and harmony in the society.

“President Chakwera’s goal is for the country to attain new heights of development in this country without politicisation. Therefore, it is very critical for traditional leaders to pursue development agenda of country in order to uplift Malawians who are currently trapped in poverty potholes.

The minister took time to praise president Chakwera for supporting and strengthening chiefs institutions in the country by involving them in decision making processes.

Chimwendo has further warned chiefs of being found on the wrong side of the law when dealing with land dispute cases, favouring their relations when distributing the Affordable Input Program (AIP) such fertilizer and that government will not shield anyone found doing that.

Chimwendo also talked tough on chiefs that connive with vendors to be ‘stealing’ maize from ADMARC markets while poor women are suffering in the country that if anyone leader found in this malpractice will be punished accordingly in compliance with the relevant laws.

Born Hendrix Affia Napolo in 1965, he holds a bachelor degree in accountancy and he is fellow of Charted Certified Accounts (FCCA). He has worked in several government agents such Southern Region Water Board as Director of Finance.