Unima registers suspected Cholera case

A suspected cholera case has been registered at the University of Malawi (Unima) formerly Chanco in Zomba district.

Spokesperson for Zomba District Health Office, Anold Mndalira has confirmed the development. He said the suspected patient is a Unima student residing in Chikanda township.

According to Mndalira, samples are being examined to establish a concrete case.

Malawi has been battling Cholera outbreak since February 2022. The Outbreak was declared a national public health emergency in December 2022.

As of August 2023, a total of 58,982 cholera cases including 1,768 deaths have been reported

Last month, Ministry of Health declared that Cholera as no longer a national public health emergency.