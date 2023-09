The Malawi Kwacha has been devalued from K1074 to K1126 to a dollar, the Reserve Bank of Malawi has announced.

This is a third time this year the kwacha has been been devalued to the detriment of the poor Malawians who are expected to dig deep now in their pockets to buy basic needs.

This devaluation will also make commodities such as fertilizer and cement to go up.