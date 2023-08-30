JUST IN: TA Mpama of Chiradzulu collapses, dies in a meeting in Lilongwe

Traditional Authority (TA) Mpama of Chiradzulu has died while attending a high level meeting in Lilongwe, Nation Online has reported.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda confirmed the development few minutes ago.

Mpama was in a meeting alongside other senior traditional leaders at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe when he reportedly left the room because he was not feeling well.

According to Chimwendo Banda, while outside he collapsed and was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I regret to announce that as well-meaning Malawians we can’t proceed with this meeting. The president has already been informed and some of the leaders will have to leave for Chiradzulu for the burial ceremony,” said Chimwendo Banda as quoted by Nation Online

The meeting was a chiefs’ forum on natural resources management and the transition to sustainable agriculture in Malawi.