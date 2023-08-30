spot_img
spot_img
24.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 31, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

JUST IN: TA Mpama of Chiradzulu collapses, dies in a meeting in Lilongwe

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Traditional Authority (TA) Mpama of Chiradzulu has died while attending a high level meeting in Lilongwe, Nation Online has reported.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda confirmed the development few minutes ago.

Mpama was in a meeting alongside other senior traditional leaders at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe when he reportedly left the room because he was not feeling well.

According to Chimwendo Banda, while outside he collapsed and was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I regret to announce that as well-meaning Malawians we can’t proceed with this meeting. The president has already been informed and some of the leaders will have to leave for Chiradzulu for the burial ceremony,” said Chimwendo Banda as quoted by Nation Online

The meeting was a chiefs’ forum on natural resources management and the transition to sustainable agriculture in Malawi.

Previous article
MALAWI IS NOT FOR MCP: LITA demands immediate, unconditional release of activist Bon Kalindo
Next article
Finance Minister Sosten Gwengwe’s brother Willard wins MCP primaries
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc