Finance Minister Sosten Gwengwe’s brother Willard wins MCP primaries

Willard Gwengwe, a brother to Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe, has won Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primaries in Dedza Central Constituency with a landslide.

Gwengwe beat nine other contenders in a highly-contested primary election held at Chule Primary School in the district on Wednesday.

He scored 508 votes out of 1,318 votes beating his closet contender Donald Tatha who got 241 votes.

The seat for Dedza Central Constituency fell vacant following the death of Daniel Chiwere in July this year.

Lymon Ziphondo, who represented MCP Director of Elections Elias Chakwera, has since described the election as a litmus test ahead of the by-election in the area.