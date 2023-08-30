spot_img
spot_img
24.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 31, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Finance Minister Sosten Gwengwe’s brother Willard wins MCP primaries

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Willard Gwengwe, a brother to Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe, has won Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primaries in Dedza Central Constituency with a landslide.

Gwengwe beat nine other contenders in a highly-contested primary election held at Chule Primary School in the district on Wednesday.

He scored 508 votes out of 1,318 votes beating his closet contender Donald Tatha who got 241 votes.

The seat for Dedza Central Constituency fell vacant following the death of Daniel Chiwere in July this year.

Lymon Ziphondo, who represented MCP Director of Elections Elias Chakwera, has since described the election as a litmus test ahead of the by-election in the area.

Previous article
JUST IN: TA Mpama of Chiradzulu collapses, dies in a meeting in Lilongwe
Next article
Zamm Investments guilty of selling contaminated Cool Drop Water
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc