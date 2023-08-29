Abida Mia awards PSLCE best performers

By Leah Malimbasa

Chikwawa, August 29: Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia has awarded 24 best performers from Chikwawa Nkombezi constituency with cash and learning materials for their outstanding performance in the 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education to help them prepare for secondary school.

Mia handed out K40, 000 to each of 22 students and further awarded two other students with K60, 000 each for scoring A’s in all the six subjects they sat for.

The two, Golden Nkumba and Paul Mwanima were selected to Blantyre Secondary School and Nkhatabay Secondary School respectively.

Applauding the learners, Mia who is a legislator for the Nkombezi constituency said she awarded the 24 learners to appreciate their outstanding performance and hard-work spirit.

Apart from money, each learner received various learning materials including school bags, notebooks, a set of mathematical instruments and ball pens.

One of the top performers, Golden Nkumbira expressed excitement with the cash and items he received from Mia saying the money and the learning material will make life easier at Blantyre Secondary School.

Chikwawa District Commissioner, Nardin Kamba thanked Mia for awarding the best performing learners.