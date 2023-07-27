Civil Servant Wins K1 Million in FCB ‘Zanga Phee’ Promo

CHIRWA: The loan is processed within 48-hours

The MK 1 million grand prize in the First Capital Bank (FCB) Civil Servant Loan ‘Zanga Phee’ Promotion has gone to Mzuzu based Malawi government employee, Crivis Chirwa.

The newly crowned ‘millionaire’ Chirwa was announced the grand winner on Thursday during a grand draw which took place at FCB’s Training Centre in Blantyre.

In an interview after the draw Bank’s Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the bank will continue offering loans to civil servants in the country under its Civil Servant Loan facility.

Chirwa also disclosed that FCB has disbursed MK10 billion in loans to civil servants to respond to their needs.

“We are very excited to see civil servants across the country who have been able to build houses, buy vehicles, and make other fixed assets and investments through this loan facility,” said Chirwa

FCB’s Civil Servant Loan is fast, flexible, affordable and does not require any form, collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Malawi government.

According to Chirwa, the loan is processed within 48-hours and can be used to purchase personal assets, paying school fees, farming and business startups among others.

First Capital Bank Malawi Plc, formerly known as First Merchant Bank Plc, is a commercial bank in Malawi.

It is licensed by the Reserve Bank of Malawi, the central bank and national banking regulator. It is a subsidiary of FMB Capital Holdings.