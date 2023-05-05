C.H.R.I.M breaks silence

After being silent for two good years, gospel hip-hop artist cum poet C.H.R.I.M born as Christian Mwase has released a love song titled ‘Duwa’ after being silent for two years.

In an interview with Malawi Voice the song-bird Mwase said the new release is a gospel which is celebrating love.

“The song celebrates love, relationships, and commitment, which I believe have been unfairly stigmatized in modern society,” said Mwase

He adds: “The song’s message of celebrating healthy relationships is a timely reminder of the importance of love and commitment,”

The song which has featured Hemon was produced by multi-talented producers Jaguar Paws and Sir Odilo.

The masterpiece ‘Duwa’ can be accessed on this link: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/chrim3/duwa-feat-hemon