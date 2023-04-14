Leader of Opposition Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa vows to monitor 2023/24 Budget Implementation

By Lovemore Khomo

Opposition Leader of Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has emphasized the need for budget implementation and monitoring to ensure that resources achieve intended goals.

Nankhumwa spoke in the national assembly during a sine die adjournment motion this Friday afternoon after the house deliberated 2023/2024 Budget Meeting which was opened on February 17, 2023.

Nankhuwa cited Auditor General’s report which has revealed abuse of resources in government systems as a wake-up call for legislatures to remain vigilant in the implementation of the newly passed budget.

“2020-21 Auditor General’s report, you can see that it’s regrettable that government continue to lose a lot of resources through misprocurement of items as a lot of finances are going down the drain either through corruption or abuse.” He said

He added, “Now that’s the reason why we are saying this should not continue going this route, as we have taken another step through our oversight committees like the Budget and Finance Committee, Public Accounts, to ensure that each and every expenditure is followed.”

On the other hand, Nankhumwa expressed gratitude to members for approving budget and high level of deliberations and passing of some bills that are important for the development of the country.

Delivering his motion for the house to adjourn sine die, Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda said it is a duty of MPs to start scrutinizing the budget, not only figures but also going deeper and look at how best to serve Malawians.

“It has been a great process mixed with sadness over cyclone that came amidst the seating, but at least we have achieved everything that we prepared.” Chimwendo said pointing out the successful discussion of State of the Nation Address, Budget Statement, bills, including the disaster bills and 13 other bills.

He then applauded the members that despite the effects of Cyclone Freddy which occurred in Southern region, members remained dedicated to the meeting, and debated with maturity which he described as great sign of growth of the democracy.