Chakwera calls for spirit of sharing among Malawians

BY MARTIN CHIWANDA, MANA

Machinga, March 18: President Dr Lazarus MacCarthy Chakwera has said Malawians need to develop a culture of supporting each other to effectively respond to the effects of cyclone Freddy.

Chakwera made the remarks in Machinga district when he visited cyclone Freddy survivors at Chilala primary school camp Saturday.

He said time has come for Malawians to develop a system of sharing to help people in need.

” The spirit of sharing is what we need to have as Malawians in this tough times. As government, we will try to provide the necessary support to ensure that some challenges are addressed. However, we need to share what we have and start building a spirit of oneness.

“Let me warn those that will try to suffocate governments efforts in addressing challenges facing those that have been affected by the cyclone,” he said

Machinga district commissioner Lucia Chidalengwa said the district needs total support from government and stakeholders for effective response.

Chidalengwa said the coming in of the president to cheer the survivors is a relief to the district and the people in Machinga.

“Machinga district council appreciates the support rendered by government and different stakeholders. However, I would still like to ask for more support to ensure that those who have been affected are taken care of” she said

Paramount Chief Kawinga said the cyclone has hit hard the district and over 21 traditional authorities have been affected.

He applauded the president for his efforts in trying to provide support towards those that have been affected.

