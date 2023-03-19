CYCLONE FREDDY: DPP MP Gladys Ganda donates 400 bags of maize to victims

Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Gladys Ganda has appealed for more relief support following the devastating flash floods and windstorms caused by cyclone Freddy.

Ganda was speaking after donating 400 bags of maize to various camps in her constituency where more than 10,000 households have been rendered homeless after their homes were swept away by the cyclone.

Ganda said: “Floods and windstorms had led to death of several people, livestock and destruction of houses and infrastructure in her constituency.”

She says the destruction of raid network is hampering the food delivery by charitable organizations and volunteers.

Ganda said that the humanitarian relief goods that is urgently needed include food and non-food items, tents, blankets, medical supplies, high – capacity water pumps among others.

She has further urged government to release the K2 billion that US government has provided to the people of Nsanje and Chikwawa so that displaced people’s nightmares can be lessened and that Department of Disaster Management Affairs -DODMA too has to release maize for the people.

Ganda has also appealed to all people in her constituency to support each other during these difficult times.

“Many people are desolated and left without food and clean drinking water. It is therefore, important for all people to show solidarity with brotherly love and support each other with whatever support they could to those affected,” Ganda said who is also chairperson of Budget and Finance of Parliament.

Various organizations, individuals, volunteers have stepped forward to assist in the rescue and relief efforts.

“Am very grateful and appreciative by the commitment and concern shown by personnel by various agencies, NGO’s and volunteers, international community and donors for the support they continue to render to Malawians throughout the disaster period, “said Ganda.

On Friday, Ganda attended the funeral of two children who died because of the flash floods.

Infrastructures including bridges and roads have been damaged, disrupting traffic and upending the lives of millions in the country.