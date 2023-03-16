TNM keeps customers talking with All Networks bundles

…One bundle rate to keep customers in touch amidst Cyclone Freddy

No need to incur additional charges for calling from TNM to other local networks- Jonazi

Blantyre, 16th March 2023 – TNM Plc, Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider says it’s one bundle rate voice service, the TNM-to All-Networks Bundle, is a long-term solution to affordable connectivity across networks.

TNM Plc is the first mobile phone operator to offer the cross-network voice bundle whereby customers do not incur additional charges for calling a different local network other than TNM.

Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi said the TNM-to All-Networks Bundle—which allows TNM customers to call other network on the same bundle rate—will be helpful to customers in this time of Cyclone Freddy and other adverse weather conditions when people must constantly keep in touch at affordable rates.

“With adverse weather conditions like Cyclone Freddy, the need to always keep in touch with family and friends is much greater than ever before as everyone wants to be assured that their loved ones are safe wherever they are. The TNM-to All-Networks Bundle makes this possible at an affordable, one bundle rate. No need to incur additional charges for calling from TNM to other local networks” he said.

TNM to All Networks bundles are offering customers a choice of four options including Mtolo 245 valid for 24 hours offering 10 minutes, Mtolo 900 valid for 7 days offering 50 minutes and monthly bundles called Mtolo 4800 worth 160 minutes and Mtolo 6000 worth 350 minutes.

According to Jonazi, the voice bundles under this category are using one bundle rate for both TNM to TNM calls and TNM to other local networks calls. This means that TNM customers are now assured of getting more value from their voice bundles at an affordable price.

“One significant aspect of these bundles is that they are providing convenience to customers by giving them one bundle rate for calling without the complexities of paying different rates for TNM to TNM calls as well as TNM to other local networks calls. We believe that customers are enjoying the bundles which are available for daily, weekly and monthly usage,” he said.

Jonazi said that customers can buy these bundles using a wide range of digital platforms.

“For customers, buying of the bundles is very simple through our mobile and digital platforms. They can use the TNM Smart App or our mobile money platform Mpamba and use our USSD Code *202#,” added Jonazi.