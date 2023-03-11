Fostering development through adult literacy

By Aliko Munde

McFord Chipeta adult literacy beneficiary

Mzimba, March 10, Mana: For six decades McFord Chipeta, 61, has not been able to perform some church related activities and other duties because he has not been able to read and write.

This situation had been confining him to specific duties that did not demand reading and writing.

“It has been hurting me quite a lot that I was failing even to write my name,” recalls Chipeta, a father of six children from Kavizombo village in Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.

However, Chipeta’s situation belongs to the past now as he is one of the three male learners out of 106 females, who recently graduated from adult literacy education at a ceremony that took place at Kaulira Primary School ground in the district

He explains that he decided to enroll for adult literacy classes in 2018 but quickly observes that his educational journey has not been a stroll in the park.

“I was used to spending most of my daytime chatting. This had affected my early days of study as I could usually abscond classes just to chat with colleagues,” he says.

He, however says he managed to improve on class attendance in 2020 and had even written the examinations.

Chipeta who is now a proud pastor of Apostolic Faith Mission says in 2021 he sat for his second examinations which he passed, a development that has in recent years earned him praise and recognition in church.

“I have been given a lot of responsibilities at church and even at village level because I am now literate. I can now read and write in both English and Chichewa,” explains a visibly excited Chipeta.

Apart from learning how to read and write, he says he has learned how to run a business, save money, prepares six food groups, budget and to keep farm records.

The cheerful Pastor, is now also Chairperson of Munyeheri Village Development Committee (VDC) and a village health volunteer.

On some adults who shun adult literacy classes, Chipeta urges them to redefine their priorities and consider getting enrolling into adult literacy education classes, a thing he says is a stepping stone to development of not only their area but also the country as a whole.

He therefore calls upon authorities to help create a conducive learning environment and provide adequate teaching and learning materials to help motivate adult literacy teachers and learners.

He observes that one of factors affecting success of adult literacy education is that most adult think they are over aged to get back to school and that they would rather choose to remain as such.

He, however, believes that all is not lost for such adults as there is still room for them to make a difference and realise their potential.

Expert and teacher in adult learning, Anastanzia Bwanali, believes shyness is the contributing factor to men shunning adult learning classes.

She says: “Because of shyness they think people will laugh at them.”

Bwanali who is a teacher at Chimwemwe adult school in TA Malanda in Nkhata Bay District suggests that authorities should intensify efforts in civic education about the benefits of adult literacy lessons.

“After attending adult learning lessons these men will know how to read and write without depending on other people,” she says.

Bwanali-men do not enroll for adult literancy classes due to shyness

The Government of Malawi dreams of making 2 million people literate by 2025 as stipulated in the 2020 National Adult Literacy and Education Policy.

In 2020, The Catholic University of Malawi with technical and material support from the Deutscher Volkshochschul-Verband (DVV) International introduced a new programme that helps in widening the scope of adult education beyond providing literacy skills.

Speaking at the launch of the new programme in 2020, the Director of Academic Affairs at the University Rev. Fr. Dr. Wilfred Sumani SJ said the new Diploma programme in Adult Education and Development will help ease challenges faced by adults in accessing quality education in the country.

Fr Sumani explained that Adult Learning and Education in the country is still marred with challenges, among them being lack of professionalization of the sector and a restricted understanding of the scope of adult education to mean basic literacy and numeracy.

Principal Community Development Officer for M’mbelwa District Council, Topsy Kachere appealed to development partners to support and invest in adult literacy education, saying doing so is never a waste of resources.

“Some people think it is a waste of resources to invest in adult literacy education but for our children to be well educated, they need to be supported by literate parents and guardians,” Kachere said.

Kachere then bemoaned the low enrolment of male learners, who he said have a tendency of undermining the impact of adult literacy education or feel shy to be in a class.

He said the programme also plays a crucial role in fighting against gender-based violence and improving people’s living standards.

“The skills that our adult learners acquire enable them to make informed decisions that elevate their lives, such as indulging in small-scale businesses,” he said.

During the 2022 International Literacy Day commemoration held at Nkhonde Primary School in Balaka District, former Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Agnes Nkusankhoma urged communities to support the programme.

Nkusankhoma said Adult Literacy and Education was critical in achieving sustainable development, both at national and community levels.

“For many years Adult Literacy and Education has remained a forgotten corner of education, lacking coordination and sharing of best practices; its learners and teachers often stigmatized; and its programmes underfunded, and disconnected from social policy and education at large.

However, there is hope as the National Adult Literacy and Education Policy and National Adult Literacy and Education Strategic Plan (2022-2027) will help the country deal with challenges that the Adult Learning and Education sector is facing,” Nkusankhoma observed.