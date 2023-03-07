Malawi receives 20, 000 metrics of fertilizer from Russia

By Rachel Gonani

Lilongwe, MANA: Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has reaffirmed government’s commitment in ensuring that the Affordable Input Programme (AIP) yields desirable results citing several reforms that are expected to be implemented within the system.

He was speaking in Lilongwe at Mkwinda EPA T/A Chiseka when he received 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer donated by government of Russia.

Kawale expressed gratitude to the Russian federation for the gesture, saying it is an act of goodwill stemming from good bilateral relations.

He said the donation will go a long way in ensuring that the programme closes on a good note.

“Malawi Government reached out to World Food Programme (WFP) to assist in the procurement of fertilizer for AIP and they managed to get Russia’s’ support. As government, we are grateful for the response because as it is, Malawi is the first of other targeted African countries to benefit from Uralchem- Uralkali fertilizer from Russia,” said Kawale.

The minister apologised for the delay in the implementation of the programme which people at the function lamented, saying the unfortunate development was a result of devaluation of the country’s currency and increased fertilizer prices.

“We acknowledge that the fertilizer has come at a time when crops are almost ready in the fields. I urge beneficiaries whose rain-fed crops have already matured to either use the fertilizer for irrigation farming or keep it for use during the next farming season,” he said.

According to Kawale, government has put in place a number of reforms to ensure that the next AIP programme does not face similar hurdles.

“We have learnt from what has happened and we will ensure that there is no repetition of such,” he added.

He said the ministry has so far managed to soolve network issues that were choking the exercise by intensifying mobile vending using trucks and increasing devices and clerical staff for the programme.

Russian ambassador to Zimbabwe and Malawi , Nikolai Krasilnikov said the Russian Federation committed in 2022 to help least developed countries with agriproducts and agricultural expertise to boost food security.

“There is a global crisis of rising food costs and we hope this fertilizer will help farmers realise better yields either from rain fed agriculture or irrigation,” said Krasilnikov.

The ambassador further pledged Russia’s support to Malawi in fighting the cholera outbreak.

Ministry of agriculture estimated that over 3,000 households would benefit from the donation

A representative from Lilongwe District council, Luciano Botomani and Senior Chief Chitseka shared similar sentiments by expressing concern over looming hunger as a result of delays in AIP implementation.

“The AIP is a goof intervention only if farmers access inputs in good time. Currently, crops in most fields have withered due to lack of fertilizer. We hope government will keep its word to roll out the programme in time this year,” said Botomani.

Senior Chief Chistseka then called on those to benefit from the fertilizer to resist the temptation of selling it once acquired.

The chief also requested authorities to consider opening a Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund Malawi (SFRFM) branch in the area, saying it would help farmers easily access inputs.

One of the beneficiaries, Eviness Kajiwa said with the hunger threat in the area, the best she will do keep is the fertilizer for use in the next farming season.

Russia through its ambassador has since extended an invitation to Malawi to attend the second Russia-Africa summit at the humanitarian and economic forum in Moscow, later in July this year

“ We hope to see a Malawi delegation at the summit which will advance our relations and ensure that the Malawian business community takes advantage of such ties,” said Krasilnikov.

In response, Kawale stressed the importance of attending the conference saying government would attend upon assessing government engagements at the time.

“ As Malawi government we treasure bilateral relations. With our focus on the Agenda 2063 whereby agricultural commercialisation, mechanisation and establishment of mega farms are priorities, we hope to tap from Russia’s expertise in agriculture. We take this invitation as an extension of goodwill that the Russian government has towards Malawi,” said Kawale.

The initial fertilizer consignment according to Russia is 30,000 metric tons . However the Russian ambassador said 10,000 metrics tons is held up due to sanctions the country is facing following the conflict with Ukraine .