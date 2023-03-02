MultiChoice grows operations through Decoder Service Centers

One of the centers

MultiChoice has introduced Decoder Service Centre’s which will provide GOtv and DStv customers with technical support through decoder diagnostics, repairs, swapping of decoders under warranty and the sale of hardware and accessories with immediate effect from Wednesday March 1.

Through these centers customers can expect greater convenience and saving on cost of travelling.

Locations of Decoder Service Centers include; Directo Space, Area 47 Bwandilo in Lilongwe, Mild Electronics at 5 Miles in Zomba with the Mzuzu branch coming soon, supported by the existing Blantyre Decoder Service Centre at the MultiChoice Malawi head office.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue working with MultiChoice, our customers can count on us,” said Joel Chisesa, Decoder Service Centre agent and owner of Mild Electronics in Zomba.

CHISESA: We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue working with MultiChoice

Whilst the introduction of the new Decoder Service Centers means greater convenience for customers, the initiative aims to display MultiChoice’s commitment to engaging local entrepreneurs.

“We aim to continue to grow with and through our communities and that is best achieved through social upliftment and working hand-in-hand with local businesses to sustainably extend our service offerings” said MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Emma Gichonge.

“Our Decoder Service Centre agents have been on boarded as service provider’s, upskilled through training and certified in customer service and technical expertise to ensure the customers needs are met” Gichonge added.

Customers can identify authentic Decoder Service Centre’s through framed MultiChoice certificates displayed in every branch in addition to the distinct GOtv yellow and DStv blue branding and signage outside each location.