Katsonga advises govt to consider ideas from Opposition Leader

By Lovemore Khomo

Neno South MP, Mark Katsonga has advised government to consider Opposition Leader’s ideas in running the affairs, and to ensure that it improves socio-economic aspects of the country.

Katsonga was speaking on Monday when contributing to the State of the Nation Address-SONA

Former Trade and Industry Minister said, “I should appeal to the ministers who are sitting with us here to consider some of the things that opposition leader of the house recommended to government when responding to SONA.”

Last week, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa explained the significance of improving socio-economic problems engulfing the country.

Then, Katsonga warned senior government officials who are responsible for preparing SONA to be careful whenever they are discharging their duties.

He points out the contradiction that exists in SONA on Ministry of Trade and its activities that president Lazarus Chakwera pronounced during his address.

“I would like to appeal to people who prepare SONA to tread it carefully, otherwise should not embarrass the Head of State.” he said

However, there were murmuring and defensive sentiments from some government MPs, as both Dowa West MP Abel Kayembe and Lilongwe South East MP Steve Baba Malondera stood up to ask why bringing important issues while he is out of cabinet.

Members of parliament are still debating on State of the Nation Address-SONA that was delivered by President Lazarus Chakwera two weeks ago.