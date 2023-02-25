Minister brushes off ‘rotten maize’ rumour

By Andrew Magombo

Kawale – They are spreading rumours for personal gains

Lilongwe, Mana: Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has bemoaned rumour mongering in the National Assembly accusing some opposition Member of Parliament of lying and misquoting authorities to gain political mileage.

Addressing the National Assembly at Parliament Building in Lilongwe, Kawale said it is unfortunate that the remaining 10 Thousand Metric Tons (MT) of Maize that belongs to ADMARC but under the custody of banks as collateral has been politicised for ‘personal’ gains.

The Minister was reacting to an allegation raised by Blantyre City South East legislator Sameer Suleman that maize grain worth ‘K3 Billion’ is rotten and also that some government officials are involved, citing a story that appeared in the Daily Times newspaper on 25th February.

Kawale clarified that the World Bank as a development partner offered to pay for 50,000 MT of the grain as the remaining stock (10,000 MT) was either not fumigated or had just been recently treated hence it was not cleared.

“The condition was that only maize fit for consumption should be taken to strategic grain reserves and the remaining maize was assessed in December and we are waiting for a report.

“I was very careful in my choice of words and this tendency of misquoting politicians should be condemned as it has appeared in the Daily Times,”

With a last assessment to have been conducted in December, the Minister said government is yet to receive a report which however will require the determination of NBS Bank to make a final declaration.

Suleman – There is a syndicate

Despite failing to tender evidence that some Cabinet Ministers were involved in a scam to rip off Malawians, Suleman who is also Chairman of the Parliamentary Agriculture Committee insisted in an interview that there is a syndicate at hand.

“I raised the question rising on Standing Order 14 because the people want to know about the rotten maize and am aware that some of the maize has gone to Kenya and some officials were involved,” said Suleman.

Before House Adjournment, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara concurred with Minister Kawale on procedural ways of bringing matters in the house before ordering Suleman to withdraw his claim of “two ministers” and “a politician” from the Hansard record.

In a live radio interview on Thursday, ADMARC Board Chairperson Zachary Kasomekera said the alleged maize is discoloured after overstayed without fumigation hence missing the mark but he challenged those in doubt to come for inspection.

Professor Kasomekera – The Maize is not rotten

“According to regulations, we cannot grade the maize fit but it is no different from some of the maize sold in our local markets and it is not infested with diseases.

“Livestock feed vendors have been earmarked as potential buyers and if the report deems it fit for human consumption we will act accordingly,” he said.