A leader must have a vision before taking the seat, the case of Bingu

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

Late Bingu WA Mutharika

When Bingu rose to presidency, he was very clear on what he wanted to achieve; a food sufficient country, which he called “African Food Basket”, an exporting country, a manufacturing country, stabilise kwacha and ensure Forex is available, lower inflation, infrastructural development and improved service delivery. That course he took, he achieved a lot in 5 years than what Kamuzu achieved within the same time frame.

A leader must have a vision before taking the seat. Once you get the seat, it is just a matter of actualising what you dreamed of than issuing poems to hungry people, 3D pictures to poor citizens.

Further, when you really come to terms that you don’t possess leadership skills, you have no vision, you are equally lost, why not resign? After all, all the children now got jobs. That was the biggest headache. I doubt he has anything to prove to anyone apart from passing time sadly at the expense of empty bellies and pockets, jobless citizens, dead economy and vagabond security

Speaker Hara rebuffs government on scraping Nankhumwa’s response to Chakwera’s SONA
