Magical dramatic comedy Kulemela coming to OneZed in March

Family time for OneZed viewers just became more fun with the addition of a touching, hilarious and somewhat otherworldly comedy with a heart of gold. The dramatic comedy Kulemela, produced by Tauka Arts Pictures, premieres on the channel on 23 March.

Starring Precious Pungulani Denja, Talent Phoya, Edson Makande and Misozi Sumani, Kulemela is the story of Chopwicho, a shepherd renowned in his village for his exceptional – and some would believe magical – talent for breeding goats and cows. But deep down inside, he knows he is destined for something even greater.

By the twist of fate, he falls in love with a beautiful woman and decides to pursue her in order to win her heart. But it won’t be without its challenges, especially since he also has to fight his ruthless and cunning boss for a massive inheritance that rightfully belongs to Chopwicho.

Can love conquer all, or will the good guy finish last once again?

OneZed channel head, Mosibudi Pheeha says: “OneZed is a channel tailored to fantastic family viewing, so we’re pleased to be premiering an original show that tells an authentic local story. Having a series like Kulemela in a prime-time slot shows that we aim to keep our trusted viewers entertained and engaged.

“We cannot wait for our audience to enjoy what our brilliant local creatives and on-screen talent have worked on with this compelling new addition to the line-up,” she concludes.

The 13-episode Kulemela is set in rural and urban Balaka in a male-dominated Yao community. It’s the story of the pursuit of dreams, the strength of willpower, injustice and how people aren’t always who they appear to be.

This is a story that will inspire hope as much as it will keep the audience laughing as they reflect on the absurdity of life.

Don’t miss Kulemela season 1, premiering on Thursday 23 March at 21h30, only on OneZed (DStv Channel 172 and GOtv Channel 8). Follow @DStv_Zambia to stay in the loop with all things good TV.