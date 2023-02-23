CCJP demands evidence of rotten maize

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace) CCJP) says the Ministry of Agriculture should provide evidence that 10metric tons of maize in Admarc custody has indeed gone bad.

CCJP coordinator Boniface Chibwana told the media on Wednesday that it was unfortunate that such huge amount of the staple grain has gone to waste while millions of households in the country are wallowing in untold hunger.

He said the sad news has come at a time Malawians continue lose confidence in the ministry.

“Before anything is done to the said rotten maize, let stakeholders, such as Parliamentary committee on Agriculture verify facts on the ground,” said Chibwana.

This comes barely two days after Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale told Parliament on Monday that 10 out 60 metric tones in Admarc custody has gone bad.