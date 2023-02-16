Chakwera ‘too busy’ to attend AU Summit

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has cancelled plans to attend the 36th session African Union Summit saying he is ‘too busy’ with home assignments.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 18th to 19th February 2023.

According to a statement from the foreign affairs office, has delegated Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo

The statement further said president Chakwera will be ‘busy’ attending to other equally important commitments locally.

The Summit will be held under the theme “The Year of AfCFTA: Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area Implementation.”