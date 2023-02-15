Ministry to hold Women’s conference in Lilongwe

Abundant Grace Outreach Ministry is scheduled to host a women conference which aims at building women in wisdom through the word of God.

The conference will be held from 24th to 25th February at Mwenyekondo Primary School opposite Nsonkhamanja CCAP in Falls Lilongwe.

Ministry’s father and founder, Pastor Tuntufye Kambewa said the conference seeks to bring women to a place of understanding God’s plan for their lives.

“Most women are victims of so many things, their lives both spirit soul and body through alot. As a result it becomes very easy for them to settle for everything including things that are painful and shameful.

“One of the reasons for all this is that most women suffer from an identity crisis. That’s why now as a ministry we want to partner with God and bring God’s purpose for the women and help them take their rightful place in life and destiny,” said Pastor Kambewa

According to Pastor Kambewa, a Mzuzu based entrepreneur and a God fearing woman Ellen Mchenga will be the guest speaker at the conference.

Other speakers will be spouse to Pastor Kambewa, Sharon who also heads women ministry at Abundant Grace Outreach.

Abundant Grace Outreach Ministry was founded by Pastor Kambewa in 2014 while he was at college; the ministry’s headquarters is in Lilongwe.