Reggae dance-hall star Eli Njuchi has been diagnosed with COVID – 19 and has since canceled his live performance at the Mibawa Multipurpose Hall in Blantyre.

“We were supposed to host Eli Njuchi this Saturday on “WSBet Saturday Night Live” but the event has been cancelled as the artist is recovering from COVID19,” announced Mibawa management.

Eli Njuchi born as Chifuniro Constantine Magalasi is a Malawian award winning Singer and songwriter. He is also a brand ambassador for Nyasa Big Bullets.