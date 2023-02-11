Poacher admits ‘killing’ Game Ranger at Majete

A 38-year old poacher has voluntarily admitted ‘killing’ game ranger at Majete Game Reserve in Chikwawa district, police have confirmed.

Police publicist for the district, Dickson Matemba has identified the suspect as Yohane Njolinjo of Supuni Village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in the district.

According to Matemba, on October 202, 2020 Njolinjo and other poachers sneaked into Majete Game Reserve for hunting where they met Bendius Amasi (deceased) who was on duty.



“Amasi started chasing them however the poachers charged back towards him and stabbed him with a knife on left part of the chest,” said Maemba

The matter was reported at Chikwawa Police Station who initiated investigations which led to the arrest of Njolinjo on February 10, 2023 after being on the run for two months.

“The suspect Njolinjo has voluntarily admitted to have committed the offence and will appear before court to answer the charge of murder,” confirmed Matemba

Meanwhile, according to Matemba, Investigations are still underway to arrest the remaining accomplices.