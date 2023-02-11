Big Five Poetry festival to ‘resuscitate’ poetry

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, February 11, Mana: Robert Chiwamba, Benedicto Okomaatani Malunga, Sylvester Kalizang’oma, Hudson Chamasowa and Raphael Sitima will on 3rd March perform at Robins Park in Blantyre to present the Big Five Poetry festival on the invitation of poetry promoter Kenphord Mdima.

In an interview on Friday, Mdima said the show has been organised after noticing some gaps between poetry and other arts and craft industry in the country, adding that they want to introduce a new poet group, “Takumana Entertainment” in the poetry circle.

“The event is about resuscitating poetry in the country after noting that the poetry industry is not active as compared to its progress in previous years and other entertainment circles like music and movies,” said Mdima.

Mdima added that he feels that poetry has huge potential in the country but needs more support in various ways either from the authorities and other stakeholders before poetry is taken out to the borders

One of the poets Robert Chiwamba said he is well prepared and looking forward to give a massive performance as he will recite new poems which are yet to be released.

“I want to surprise the audience by giving them energetic performance through my newly yet to be released poems that will excite my fans,” said Chiwamba.

Chiwamba added that poetry can make a big contribution to the Malawian economy if it can be used as a tool to spread messages on entrepreneurship as well as improve tourism which can lead to development.

In his remarks, Joseph Story an avid poetry fan said he is expecting good performances from Chiwamba, Sitima as well as Hudson Chamasowa.

“I’m expecting energetic performance from my favorite poet Robert Chiwamba since he provides poems which carry messages that bring change in our lives and I believe that poetry is part of stress reliever,” said Story.