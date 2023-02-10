Chakwera takes Chizuma to Supreme Court: Justice Katsala to hear the Case on Monday

The Supreme Court of Appeal has set Monday, 13th February, 2023 as the day for the hearing of an application for suspension of the court orders which the Malawi Law Society (MLS) obtained, stopping government from interdicting Anti-Corruption Bureau director general, Martha Chizuma.

Registrar for the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, Kondwani Banda says,

“The case has been assigned to the Honourable Justice of Appeal John Katsala, SC.”

Two private practice lawyers, George Jivason Kadzipatike and Chancy Gondwe are representing government on the matter, for free.

AG Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says government will not pay the two lawyers, any fee, as they working on pro bono basis.

Nyirenda has told Zodiak Online today that this is part of an obligation for all practising lawyers in the country to conduct a free service before renewing their licences.

Meanwhile, a Social commentator, Wonderful Mkhutche says it is hard to believe the AG’s sentiments, alleging it is part of avoiding a public backlash, questioning how a private lawyer could have an interest in such a case without earning anything. (ZBS)