Teen dies of hunger in Malawi

As hunger situation continues to worsen in Malawi, an unidentified boy has died due to starvation at Ndalama Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kadewere in Chiradzulu District.

According to the Group Village Headman(GVH) Ndalama, people saw the body of the young boy lying along the earth road which passes through his village and then reported the matter to him.

After visiting the scene, the Village Headman reported the matter to police, who in turn rushed to the scene accompanied by a medical practitioner who confirmed the death of the boy.

Police Publicist for the district, Cosmas Kagulo said: “It is believed that the unknown boy was of unsound mind as he had been seen for some days loitering around Ndalama Primary School premises.”

Postmortem has revealed that death was due to Hypoglycemia (low glucose levels as a result of not taking food).

Recently, the government through the then Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako assured Malawians that no person will die of hunger citing the country has enough maize.

Meanwhile, the dead body has been taken to the District Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification and collection.