Project to connect piped water in Thyolo

By Brenda Nkosi

Photo Credit: Thoko Chikondi, UNICEF

Thyolo, Mana: Almost 1,900 people from the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nanseta in Thyolo are expected to benefit from a K 280 million Beyond Water Project by United Purpose through a solar powered water system it will mount in the area.

Project Manager for United Purpose, Chifundo Mandala disclosed this Friday during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting for Thyolo.

“The one-year Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project will rehabilitate 11 non-functional boreholes and construct one solar powered water supply system that will be managed almost like the WUA as it will put up eight communal taps of which one will be at a school,” he said.

Mandala said this was an extension from the three Traditional Authorities (TAs) they were working in the previous phase with the same United Kingdom donor, The One Foundation (TOF) whose interest are smallholder tea farmers under Thuchira Tea Association.

“The aim of the project is to improve health and gender equality for people working in tea estates through sustainable and accountable WASH service delivery,” he said.

District Community Development Officer (DCDC) for Thyolo, Smart Banda commended United Purpose for helping communities in the area of water, sanitation and hygiene.

“We really appreciate the strides you make in TA’s you implement water, sanitation and hygiene projects.

This is attested by the fact that the only TA’s in Thyolo that have achieved Open Defecation Free status are Changata, Kapichi and Khwethemule where you have been working,” he said.