Chakwera for implementation, delivery

By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe, February 2: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has emphasized on the need for the sectors to focus on implementation and delivery of development projects by tracking progress in order for the country to graduate to a middle income nation.

He was speaking in Lilongwe on Thursday when he officially opened the 2023 National Development Conference, which aims to review Malawi 2063 (MW2063) based on the progress made in the first 10 year implementation plan (MIP-1).

He said the country does not have the luxury of time and such it is important to move with speed and review progress in as far as implementation of development is concerned.

“From now onwards my administration’s focus will be implementation and delivery. It is important for all of us to work together in this quest. We must deliver today, we must deliver every day and we must deliver now,” he said.

In order to move with speed and fix what is not well in development aspects, Chakwera said there is need to come up with proper ways of wealth generation to support socio-economic development.

For that reason, President Chakwera said all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will have set timeframe to deliver on priorities in the plan and has directed Ministry of Finance to align the national budget to the MW2063 pillars.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Sosten Gwengwe said it is important to reflect on progress in order for the country to establish where it stands.

He, therefore, called upon state and non-state actors to utilize the pillars and enablers in the MW2063.

National Planning Commission (NPC) Chairperson, Prof. Richard Mkandawire said the country’s target should be on generating forex and wealth in order to register quick wins in MIP-1.

He cited things such as mega farms, review of visitor visa system and improving tourism, among others, as some of the ways that would enable the country boost its forex reserve.

The conference, which is the first since the launch of the MIP-1 in November, 2021, is being held under the theme ‘Malawi 2063 One Year On: Forging Concerted Efforts on the Journey to Wealth Creation and Self-reliance.’