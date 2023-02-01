CLEARING RUBBLE: Kazako, Mkaka, Mtambo fired from cabinet

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has reshuffled his cabinet; firing Timothy Mtambo, Gospel Kazako, Eisenhower Mkaka, Patricia Kaliati and Blessings Chinsinga in the process.

MKAKA: FIRED

According to a statement released on Wednesday morning by the Office of the President and Cabinet, other casualties include Dr. Albert Mbawala and Mark Katsonga Phiri.

KAZAKO: Dropped

New faces in the cabinet are Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, Moses Kunkuyu, Simplex Chithyola Banda, Uchizi Mkandawire and Democratic Progress Party (DPP) legislator Owen Chomanika

Here is a full cabinet:

1. President of the Republic of Malawi, Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi

Defence Force, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

2. Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus

Chilima.

3. Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Hon. Sosten Gwengwe, MP.

4. Minister of Foreign Affairs – Hon. Nancy Tembo, MP.

5. Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Sam Kawale, MP.

6. Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change – Hon. Michael Usi.

7. Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Richard

Chimwendo Banda, MP.

8. Minister of Justice – Hon. Titus Mvalo.

9. Minister of Homeland Security – Hon. Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, MP.

10.Minister of Health – Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP.

11.Minister of Trade and Industry – Hon. Simplex Chithyola, MP.

12.Minister of Youth and Sports – Hon. Uchizi Mkandawire, MP.

13.Minister of Education – Hon. Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, MP.

14.Minister of Transport and Public Works – Hon. Jacob Hara, MP.

15.Minister of Mining – Hon. Monica Chang’anamuno, MP.

16.Minister of Tourism – Hon. Vera Kamtukule.

17.Minister of Gender – Hon Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, MP.

18.Minister of Labour – Hon. Agnes Makonda Nyalonje.

19.Minister of Defence – Hon. Harry Mkandawire.

20.Minister of Water and Sanitation – Hon. Abida Mia, MP.

21.Minister of Energy – Hon. Ibrahim Matola.

22.Minister of Lands – Hon. Deus Gumba, MP.

23.Minister of Information – Hon. Moses Kumkuyu.

24.Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Owen

Chomanika, MP.

25.Deputy Minister of Health – Hon. Halima Alima Daud, MP.

26.Deputy Minister of Education – Hon. Nancy Chaola Mdooko, MP.

27.Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation – Hon. Liana Kakhobwe Chapota,

MP.