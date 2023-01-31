Award winning artist Zani Challe breaks silence

By Andrew Magombo

Lilongwe, January 31, Mana: Award-winning female artist, Zani Challe has said she wants to focus on artist management since taking a break from recording solo music.

The Single For Tonight hit maker said this over the weekend through a rare late night live post on her social media platform as she interacted with her fans.

Responding to questions, Challe who real name is Zani Chiumia apologized to her fans for hibernating as her focus in recent times has been on helping local up and coming artists to get the limelight.

She said despite releasing not being active in 2022, she featured rising urban music stars like Tremone Trun and Mercha in her singles No vibe and Zakuno.

“I am not sure when I will return to making solo music but I already have an EP which I am yet to release because I am skeptical of the reception based on past experiences,” Challe said.

The Singer, currently based in Nigeria, said the unreleased EP contains ‘serious’ good songs typical of Malawian and African taste but she observed that her audience enjoys her music of foreign touch like dancehall genre hence the delay.

“I will let my fans decide on this because the music is there. It is serious music with Malawian roots but knowing what many people expect of me it is currently on the shelf,” she said

Meanwhile, the artist who has been nominated for several awards across the continent said her break from limelight is not in vain as she is advancing her career as an actress whilst also cementing her place in modeling.

One of her fans, James Starboy hailed the Undiphunzitse star for putting Malawi on the map with a backlog of international collaborations with artists like Patoranking, Jamaican icon Beenie Man and Zimbabwe’s veteran dancehall artist Buffalo Soulja.

Zani Challe emerged on the local scene a decade ago when she dropped her debut single Gwada, a groovy hip hop tune, before establishing herself as an international artist of dancehall and afro-pop genres.