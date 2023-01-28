Blantyre Interchange Road on the cards

By Glory Msowoya

HARA: We want to start building interchange in Blantyre

Blantyre, Mana: Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara said government plans to construct first of its kind interchange road in the commercial city Blantyre.

Hara said this in Blantyre after touring Blantyre Bypass road and Chileka road respectively saying the interchange will help in easing traffic jam in the city.

“We want to start building interchange in Blantyre even where roads will be crossing main roads like M1, I went to see one spot and l have advised engineers to design an interchange for Blantyre so that traffic can pass smoothly,” he said

Hara further assured Malawians of government’s commitment to complete the 186-kilometre by-pass road from Bangwe to Chigumula all the way to Mpemba passing through Michiru and Chileka where it will connect Lunzu, Mapanga, Zomba and Chiradzulu so as to ease transportation of goods and service.

“As government we intend to complete that bypass road, my coming here was to inspect and see that possibility.

“As government we want to see that project coming to an end, I will do what it takes to make sure that the project is completed,” he said

On Chileka, Chikuli, Chithembwe road, the minister said government plans to make it a tarmac road to ease challenges faced by communities.

John Misale, a Chileka resident pleaded with government to fulfill its plans on Chileka ,Chikuli, Chithembwe road.

“When rainy season comes, we usually have problems with this road. I ask government to upgrade this road into a tarmac one, “he said