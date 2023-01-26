Malawian man jailed for attempting to sell his uncle

Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 24-year-old man, Sekerani Brighton, to 12 months imprisonment with hard labor for attempting to sell his uncle.

The court through state prosecutor Sub inspector Thokozani Juziwell heard that in December 2022, the convict attempted to offer for sale his uncle Lemson Malichi.

He further told the court that the convict approached Lustiko Kachoto and attempted to sell his uncle as a slave at the price of K150 000.00.

However, Kachoto was surprised with the news and informed the victim who later reported the matter to Mkaika Police unit.

Police made a follow up that led to the arrest of Brighton and admitted to have committed the offence.

Appearing before court, Brighton pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to sell a human being and asked the court to consider him when passing the sentence, claiming to be a breadwinner to his family.

In his submission, state prosecutor Juziwell prayed for stiffer penalty stating what Brighton did was inhuman and bringing fear to the community.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Felix Phaiya concurred with the state’s submission and slapped him with 12 months imprisonment with hard labour as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Brighton hails from Chinjoka Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkhanga in Nkhotakota District.-(Story Credit: Sergeant Paul Malimwe, Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer)