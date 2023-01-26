NICE committed to continue raising awareness in Blantyre

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, January 26, Mana: National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) has said it is committed to continue raising awareness on topical issues in Blantyre despite the organisation facing a myriad of challenges.

NICE Civic Education Officer for Blantyre, Glory Maulidi said this on Thursday when she met Blantyre district council officials and partners to update them on the projects NICE has done in the past six months.

“We presented to the district council and partners what NICE has done in the past six months and also in the reporting period where European Union has been supporting us from 2017 to 2023 with the funding which is ending this January.

“The idea was to present the achievements and challenges which we have been facing and find way forward on our programming,” she said.

Maulidi added that they have achieved a lot at community level, and as a nation, saying they have managed to establish citizen forums which have been paramount in raising awareness activities ensuring that communities participate in community developments.

She added: “For NICE to meet huge demand for civic education which is critical to social, political, and economic development of this country, it requires adequate funding. We are appealing to EU and government to increase support to ensure that NICE is capitalised for it to have strong foundation for long term sustainability”.

In his remarks, Blantyre district Principal Administrative officer, Kondwani Chisi hailed NICE for its commitment in ensuring that communities are taking part in development of the district.

Chisi therefore promised that Blantyre District Council will continue working hand in hand with the organisation for the benefit of the people of Blantyre.