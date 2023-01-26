spot_img
Chizuma case shifted to Friday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice


FILE: Martha Chizuma at Namitete Police

Hearing of a fresh lawsuit against the embattled Director General for Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma, which was scheduled for today, has been shifted to tomorrow on Friday.

Chizuma’s Lawyer Martha Kaukonde has confirmed the development in an interview with Nation Online.

According to Kaukonde, she received communication last evening from Police prosecutor Levison Mangani that the hearing has been moved to Friday.

Chizuma, who is facing two counts, was today expected to enter plea for making a statement in a leaked audio alleging that High Court of Malawi judge Simeon Mdeza was corrupt.

She also faces a second charge for her statement alleging that former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni is corrupt and compromised.

President Lazarus Chakwera is on record to have said that those who feel aggrieved by Chizuma’s audio are free to seek court relief.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

