MultiChoice, SuperSport donate production equipment to MBC

Under the MultiChoice Expansion Program which aims to build collaborative relationships between MultiChoice and Malawi’s local film and TV industry, MultiChoice, through SuperSport has donated production equipment to Malawi’s national broadcaster MBC.

MBC technical professionals were invited to tour MultiChoice head office, MultiChoice City and SuperSport head office, SuperSport Outdoor Broadcast City in South Africa where they were presented with an assortment of production equipment to choose from based on the broadcasters needs. This took place over the course of five days from 3 – 7 October 2022.

“MultiChoice recognises the economic importance of the entertainment industry in Malawi and its substantial income generating capacity for government, the creative fraternity, and the citizens” said Zena Makunje, Corporate Affairs Manager, MultiChoice Malawi.

“This is an investment in the future of Malawi’s creative industries through the public broadcaster, and we look forward to forging more partnerships in future” added Makunje.