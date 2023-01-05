Nearly 1300 needy students withdraw from LUANAR

Nearly 1300 needy students at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) have withdrawn from the college since 2017 for failing to pay tuition fees, Zodiak Online has reported.

LUANAR Director, Dr. Moses Chinyama made the revelations on Thursday when the Parliamentary committee on education visited the college to appreciate on how the college is operating.

Dr. Chinyama asked the committee to help in pushing for review of the law which restricts diploma students from accessing government educational loans through the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board.

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources is the third public University in Malawi.

The University has two main colleges, Bunda College of Agriculture and the Natural Resources College.