Powerhouse International Church Set to Host 2023 Financial Summit

Powerhouse International Church founder Dr. Rev. Clement Nkhoma says all is set for 2023 financial Summit scheduled for Saturday, January 7 at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

Speaking at a press briefing in Blantyre on Wednesday ahead of the summit, Rev Nkhoma said the summit aims at equipping people with business skills.

“The aim of the summit is to equip people with skills and knowledge that can help them to excel in various business enterprises,” said Rev Nkhoma, adding that: “We want to teach people how to create wealth.”

According to Rev Nkhoma, some of the speakers will be trainer Kondwani Ngwira as well as renowned bankers and legal practitioners.