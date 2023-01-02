School opening delay irks private Schools in Malawi

By Mayamiko Phiri, Contributor

Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has asked the Presidential Task Force on Cholera to reconsider its decision of delaying the opening of schools in Blantyre and Lilongwe cities.

PRISAM made the call on Monday at a press briefing which was held in Blantyre barely hours after the Task Force on Cholera announced that primary and secondary schools in the two cities will delay by at least two weeks due to a surge in cholera cases.

Dr. Hastings Boyce Moloko, who is one of PRISAM Trustee, questioned the decision to suspend opening of primary and secondary schools in Blantyre and Lilongwe for a minimum of two weeks.

According to Boyce Makolo, the decision by the government has been sudden as most students were already at school hence the need to rescind the decision.

Some Malawians on social media also condemned the late announcement by the Presidential Task Force; with others saying President Lazarus Chakwera was supposed to announce the decision yesterday in his national address.

In Malawi, Cholera has killed 576 people since March and the country has over 450 active cases.