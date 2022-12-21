spot_img
Zambian comedian-cum musician Ndine Emma drops ‘Mwana Maningi’ single

After taking content creation by storm in Zambia and neighboring countries such as Malawi and Zimbabwe through his humor and comedy, Ndine Emma has come once more to show his other side of artistry as he releases his second single.

Barely six months since he released his first song titled Nyimbo Yabene, which is still being streamed on all digital platforms, Ndine Emma has come with a tune that will keep you jiving, and if you are a fan of storytelling music then “Mwana Maningi” will be your jam.

The multi-talented artist, Ndine Emma gives his fans a glimpse of what he passed through till the success he has become.

Surely this December will not be complete if you don’t listen to the beautifully produced rhythm.

So prepare your ears and bundles to be bedazzled and walk in Ndine Emma’s life as he unravels a piece of his creativity in his latest song. https://­www.boomplay.com/­albums/60733567

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

