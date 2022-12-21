SORRY NOMADS: Blue Eagles attacker Gaddie Chirwa going nowhere

Newly crowned Airtel Top 8 Cup Champions Mighty Mukuru Wanderers has failed to sign Blue Eagles attacker Gaddie Chirwa.

This comes as reports were rife in town that Chirwa has been on the verge on joining the Blantyre based team.

However, Blue Eagles vice General Secretary Solomon Mchawi has told local media that Chirwa is not leaving the club as he is employed by the Malawi Police Services.

Mchawi added that Chirwa was supposed to resign first before joining Wanderers which did not happened.

Meanwhile, officials from Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are yet to comment on the development.