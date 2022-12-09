NBM plc in second edition of ‘12 Days of Christmas’

Mwamadi (Left) handing over the sewing machines to Musuli

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc will for the second year in a row celebrate Christmas with its stakeholders by donating various items to educational and health-care institutions through a Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme dubbed ‘12 days of Christmas’.

Last year, NBM plc introduced the initiative which saw educational and health care institutions in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, Kasungu, Mulanje, Karonga and other areas benefit.

This year’s program targets 12 areas through its Service Centres namely Chitipa, Nkhotakota, Blantyre, Mzimba, Mangochi, Dowa, Mchinji, Salima, Ntcheu, Mwanza and Liwonde.

In a statement, the Bank said donations made through the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ initiative have been guided by the Bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) policy amounting to K50 million and will run from 7th-22nd December 2022.

All smiles from beneficiaries at Tidzalerana Shelter in a group photo

“As Malawi celebrates the festive season with Christmas carols playing in shops, homes and churches, we thought to align our year-end donation program to the well-known ‘Carol 12 Days of Christmas’, in which the singer lists down all the gifts that their true love has given them over a 12-day period. As a Bank of the Nation, NBM plc has the country at heart and strives to reach out to those that require assistance,” said NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa.

She said the Bank prioritizes Education and Health because they are an integral part of the Bank’s CSI Policy.

Items to be given include learning aids, medical equipment and other items.

“Our decision of initiatives to support was highly influenced by sustainability. We would like the items presented to keep on going long after the 2022 festive season is over when learners return to school or medical centres continue to operate in 2023,” explained Hiwa.

A friend indeed, Chichiri Shopping Centre Service Centre Manager Richard Mwamadi (Right) hands over the sewing machine toTidzalerana Shelter Manager Musuli

She said each of the 12 donations would be made by NBM plc employees led by Service Centre Managers nationwide.

NBM Chichiri Shopping Centre Service Centre kicked off the 12 Days of Christmas campaign by donating and aiding people with disabilities at Tidzalerana Shelter at Ndirande Township in Blantyre with 19 sewing machines.

Service Centre Manager for Chichiri Shopping Mall, Richard Mwamadi, who led the staff, said they decided to help the shelter as part of ensuring that the residents are empowered which will later benefit the facility.

Tidzalerana Shelter Board member, Geoffrey Musuli commended NBM plc for the gesture saying it complements this year’s theme of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3.