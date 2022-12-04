AUSC for more partnership to grow sports

By Tione Andsen

ANOCA Zone VI President Alfred Foloko and AUSC Region 5 Advisory Board Chair Isaac Katopola signing the MOU -Pic by Roy Nkosi (1)

Lilongwe, Mana: African Union Sports Council Region 5 (AUSC 5) has committed to form more partnerships with partners in order to develop and promote sports within the region.

Advisory Board Chairperson for AUSC Region 5, Isaac Kapotola made the remarks Saturday at Bingu national Stadium in Lilongwe during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between (AUSC Region 5 and Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone VI.

He said there was need to collaborate with other stakeholders in order to grow and promote sports within the region.

Katopla said with such spirit of working together and signing MoU would help to have a common understanding of handling issues.

“We will be able to design and implement programmes which could be similar in nature because we are all dealing with the same athletes, “he said.

Katopola who is also Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports added that it has been noted that sports development has a real bearing on the social and economic development of in a country hence the need to be keen to within collaboration.

He expressed gratitude that AUSC Region 5 and ANOCA Zone6 have finally agreed to have the MOU signed and start working in various areas of cooperation.

The Chairperson commended the Council of Ministers for AUSC Region 5 for approving the signing during the time Malawi was hosting the 10th edition 5 Youth games in Lilongwe.

Katopola observed that the youth games need to be harnessed and the talent that would merge should be put into proper use.

ANOCA Zone VI Vice President, Admire Masenda praised the leadership of AUSC Region 5 for approving the signing of the MoU with his organization.

He said the MOU would help the sport to grow in the region and it would help to align agreed activities to be implemented without being duplicated.

“We will able to find ways and means to identify our strengths with the Olympic movement and the region in order to prove better environment for sport to grow and develop,” Masenda observed.

He added that the signing of the MOU should not only be on paper but should be put into action and provides better results.

The Vice President hoped that the difference that existed between the two institutions would be sorted out amicably and be able to demonstrate that proper collaboration could move things in the right direction.

AUSC Region 5 Advisory Board Chairperson, Katopola and ANOCA Zone VI President, Alfred Foloko signed the MOU on behalf of their organizations.

The MOU has 13 areas of cooperation which include high performance programme, sports education, anti-doping, research, promotion of gender, sustainable issues, sports for disabilities, discrimination, fighting corruption and integrity.