Woman Fined MK 0.6 Million for Tampering with Water Board Billing System

By Evance Chisiano

Mangochi, Mana: Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has ordered Mary Ndisale to pay a fine of K690, 000 after being found guilty of tampering with water billing system when Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) disconnected her house for unsettled water bills.

State prosecutor, Sub Inspector Regina Chikungwa said this was contrary to Section 298 (A) of the Penal Code.

Chikungwa told the court that on October 19 this year one of the SRWB plumbers discovered that Ndisale was consuming water illegally for quite some time after by-passing a meter despite being disconnected.

She told the court that Ndisale continued doing this despite SRWB warning her against the illegal consumption of the commodity.

Appearing before court, Ndisale pleaded guilty and admitted to the charge. However, she asked the court to be lenient with her, pleading that she has a huge responsibility on her family.

However, in submission, Chikungwa said tampering with water system had higher chances of contaminating the water and appealed for a tougher sentence to stop would-be offenders from similar conduct.

Passing judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe ordered Ndisale to pay a fine of K690, 000 and that K490, 000 from the fine should settle SRWB bill.

Ndisale, 57, comes from Mtalimanja Village in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.