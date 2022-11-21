South Africa-Based Malawian Businessman Lot Manda Nominated for Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference

South Africa based Malawian businessman Lot Manda

South Africa based Malawian businessman Lot Manda has been nominated to attend the 3rd edition of Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference slated for 30th November to 1st of December 2022.

According to patdc-sce.com, the much awaited Pakistan-Africa Development Conference and Exhibition which will attract over 140 exhibitors from 16 different sectors will take place at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg in South Africa.

In an interview on Monday Manda who is into green energy said the conference will help him to grow his business as he will link up and exchange business ideas with business magnates from Pakistan and across Africa.

The three day trade conference will present an incredible opportunity for South African businesses to find new partners, suppliers and technologies that will help build their businesses.

In the last decade, despite a general global trade decline, Pakistan has seen its exports grow by a massive 11.7 % on a year-to-year basis. Figures that show the country is serious about increasing its footprint and bringing business to other countries.

Pakistan launched “Look Africa” Policy in 2017 to enhance economic focus on African countries, and has previously taken the annual Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition to Kenya and Nigeria, with South Africa being the third country to be chosen to host this event.

