LSPCA Raises MK10 Million in Charity Golf Tournament

By Moses Nyirenda

Sibindi van Dam (R)-giving a trophy to one of the fundraising golf tournament winners

Lilongwe, November 21, Mana: Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) has raised K10 million through its fundraising golf tournament held at the Lilongwe Golf Club over the weekend.

In an interview LSPCA Chief Executive Officer, Eveline Sibindi van Dam expressed gratitude to the sponsors and golfers who participated in the tournament.

“Our calculations show that what we have raised is double what we expected to raise. This will go a long way in our daily operations,” she said.

LSPCA serves 5,000 animals annually at its state-of-the-art veterinary hospital at Kanengo and a veterinary clinic in Area 3 in Lilongwe.

The organisation also runs a continuous rabies vaccination campaign and has vaccinated over 200,000 dogs in Lilongwe in anti-rabies program.

Sibindi van Dam said funds raised will also be used in improving the lives of donkeys in Lilongwe, Dedza and Dowa districts as well as training veterinary students and para-veterinary students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

LSPCA, which mainly provides its services in the Central Region, works in partnership with the Malawi Government as well as LUANAR.

“We are also the trusted partner of LUANAR as it offers veterinary and para-veterinary education in the country. We are the main provider of veterinary services in central Malawi with a clientele of more than 2,000 households,” she said.

One of the golfers who participated in the tournament, Wasim Shakil hailed the tournament saying it was of good course.

LSPCA serves animals in 50 percent of Lilongwe’s high-density areas and 100% of small scale farms around Lilongwe through free mobile clinic services.