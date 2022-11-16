All set for LSPCA fundraising golf tournament

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, November 15, Mana: Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) says all is set for its fundraising golf tournament scheduled to take place on Saturday November 19, 2022 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), LSPCA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eveline Sibindi van Dam said that the fundraising golf tournament is aiming at raising funds that would assist LSPCA in conducting some of its works.

“We serve 5,000 animals in our state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Kanengo and a veterinary clinic in Area 3 annually.

“We also run a continuous rabies vaccination campaign and have vaccinated over 200,000 dogs in Lilongwe in order to eliminate Rabies from Malawi; hence the funds which will be raised in the golf tournament will be channelled to some of our works,” Sibindi van Dam said.

She added that the funds raised would also among other things used in improving the lives of donkeys in Lilongwe, Dedza and Dowa district as well as training veterinary students and para-veterinary students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture Natural Resources (LUANAR).

According to her, LSPCA serves animals in 50 percent of Lilongwe’s high-density areas and 100% of small scale farms around Lilongwe through the mobile clinic which provide services at free of charge.

She also said that, LSPCA works in partnership with the government as well as LUANAR and it mainly provides its services in the central region.

“The LSPCA is the trusted partner of the Malawi Government in relation to all animal welfare and animal health matters in Malawi.

“We are also the trusted partner of the university and college LUANAR that offers veterinary and para-veterinary education in the country and as the main provider of veterinary services in central Malawi with a clientele of more than 2,000 households,” she said.

She therefore urged the well wishers to patronise the golf tournament in their large numbers and help LSPCA in raising funds that would assist to improve its services.

“I am urging the well wishers to join us for a fun-filled day that creates awareness and funds for the underdog; animal welfare in Malawi,” she explained.