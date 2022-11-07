MALAWI FOR SALE?: MCP MPs gang up to Sell State Owned Chipoka Oil Depot to Indians

It has been revealed that some senior Members of Parliament for the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are plotting to the sell state owned Chipoka Oil Depot which is situated in Salima district to Indians.

The once mighty Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) made the revelation through a media alert posted on its official facebook page on Monday.

“Some MCP MPs have been directly involved in the search for buyers in particular, Indians, to buy the State owned Chipoka Oil Depot.

This is part of a strategy by the power hungry Backbenchers as they are trying to Control the Oil Business in Malawi,” said HRDC in a statement

The statement further said: “This is truly shocking! These MPs have no morals. Kamuzu had good intentions for this country.

‘He knew that the country will need oil storage facilities to enable us keep as much fuel as possible. If this is part of disinvesting target, then it’s a big error .

Malawi needs this oil facility. Let these greedy MPs be warned that Malawians will not allow them to succeed with their evil plans!!”

Chipoka Oil Deport, which is a property of Malawi government and managed by National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), was constructed by the former head of Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.